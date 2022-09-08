ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

