Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0112

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $43,503.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

