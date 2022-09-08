Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,949 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

