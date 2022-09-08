Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,047 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of KT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of KT opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

