Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold makes up about 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Yamana Gold worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

