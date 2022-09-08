Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,439 shares during the period. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 2.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

