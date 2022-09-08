Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

