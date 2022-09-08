Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 670,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,457 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.