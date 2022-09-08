Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.