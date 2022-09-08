Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

