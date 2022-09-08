ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $171.06 on Monday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.