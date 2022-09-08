Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,162.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,162.50 ($38.21).

A number of research firms have commented on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Up 0.7 %

EXPN opened at GBX 2,638.38 ($31.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £24.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2,486.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($44.57). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,737.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,726.12.

Insider Activity

About Experian

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.82) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($27,002.72). In related news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.82) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($27,002.72). Also, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.83), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,005,708.43).

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.