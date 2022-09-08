Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $337.82 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

