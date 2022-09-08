Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $113.76 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

META opened at $160.39 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. The company has a market cap of $431.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

