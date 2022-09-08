Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $40.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 122,058 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $252.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

