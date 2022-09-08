Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $49.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,251 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $49,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.45 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.