Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $24.04 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 752,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,043,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

