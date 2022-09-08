Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 124,241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,241 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 78,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

