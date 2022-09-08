Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,150 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $375.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.22 and its 200-day moving average is $412.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

