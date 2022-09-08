Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

