FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.30.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

