Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $21,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

