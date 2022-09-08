Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

