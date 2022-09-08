Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of General Mills by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.