Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

