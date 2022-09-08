Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $103.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

