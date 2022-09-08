Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,269,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

