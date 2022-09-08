Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.