Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

