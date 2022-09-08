Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,444 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after buying an additional 196,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

