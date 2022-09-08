Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 18,020 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after buying an additional 378,292 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,070,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.