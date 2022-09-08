Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Intel by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 85,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.