First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $14.95. First Bank shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 9,248 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

