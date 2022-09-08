First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $50.94. 9,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.