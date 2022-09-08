FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,223. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

