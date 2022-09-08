Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.
About Fletcher Building
Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.
