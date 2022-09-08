Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,308,848 shares of company stock valued at $58,210,412 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

