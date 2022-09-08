Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.
