freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

