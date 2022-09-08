Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

