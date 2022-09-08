Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $97.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.78% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Freshpet has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Freshpet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Freshpet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

