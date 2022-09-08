FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $59.22. FRP shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in FRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 11.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

