FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.80

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $59.22. FRP shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
FRP Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
