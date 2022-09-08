FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.23. 7,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

