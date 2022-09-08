FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Featured Stories
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
