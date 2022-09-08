FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

