G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About G-III Apparel Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

