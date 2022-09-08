G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $317,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

