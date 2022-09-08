Gaj Finance Trading Down 1.5% This Week (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $13,895.53 and $36.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017585 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
