GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 4.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 57,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,351,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

GAP Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GAP by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in GAP by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

