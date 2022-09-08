Genaro Network 1-Day Volume Tops $343,730.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $343,730.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

