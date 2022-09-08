Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Trimmed by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 54,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

